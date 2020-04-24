Home

Greenway William Michael Who died of Corona Virus in hospital on April 9th, 2020,
aged 88.
Michael, beloved husband of the late Doreen and the most devoted father of Paul and Melanie.
Also the dearest father in law of
Aileen and Mark, a most loving
grandad to his 7 grandchildren and
great grandfather to 3 little girls.
A very special brother and a very
dear uncle and friend to many.
Michael will be fondly
remembered and sadly missed by
all family and friends.
There will be a celebration of
life at a future date.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 24, 2020
