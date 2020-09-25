|
|
|
HARRISON William (Bill) Peacefully at his home on September 17th 2020, and with his loving family by his side, Bill, aged 72 years. The dearly loved husband of Gerry, loving father of Mark, dearest step father of Jamie and Susie, also a dear father in law, very special grandad, dear brother in law, uncle and respected friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Bill's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Monday, 28th September at
2-45pm, for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at
3-15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 25, 2020