Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for William Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Harrison

Notice Condolences

William Harrison Notice
HARRISON William (Bill) Peacefully at his home on September 17th 2020, and with his loving family by his side, Bill, aged 72 years. The dearly loved husband of Gerry, loving father of Mark, dearest step father of Jamie and Susie, also a dear father in law, very special grandad, dear brother in law, uncle and respected friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Bill's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Monday, 28th September at
2-45pm, for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at
3-15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -