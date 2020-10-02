|
HARRISON William (Bill) Gerry and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice in memory of Bill. Thank you to the carers from Spring Cottages, Routes Healthcare, Macmillan Nurses and Pendleside Hospice at Home team for their wonderful care and attention. Thank you to Claire McEnery for her comforting words and lovely service and finally to Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 2, 2020