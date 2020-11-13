|
Rawstron William Ian Shuttleworth (Ian) Peacefully in Haydock Nursing Home on Friday, 6th November 2020, Ian, aged 85 years, beloved husband to Doreen, much loved dad to Judith, grandpa to Rebecca and Lauren, great grandpa to Kiara, brother to Stephen and the late Anthony, brother in law to Diana, Susan, Fred and Barbara. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Ian's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Monday, 23rd November at 2 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 2-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 13, 2020