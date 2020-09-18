Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for William Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Walker

Notice Condolences

William Walker Notice
Walker William Douglas
(Doug) Peacefully in Palace House Care Home on September 14th, 2020, and with his loving family by his side, and anointed by the Holy oils of the Church, Doug, aged 95 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Lily, loving partner and companion of Alice Binns, much loved dad of June, Dot and Kathryn, dear father in law to Pete, Iain and Paul, a cherished grandad and great grandad, dearest brother of the late John, also a fond uncle and great friend to many who will be sadly missed especially by all the congregation at St Peter's Church. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Doug's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Tuesday, 22nd September at
11-50 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to St Peter's Church or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -