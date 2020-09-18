|
Walker William Douglas
(Doug) Peacefully in Palace House Care Home on September 14th, 2020, and with his loving family by his side, and anointed by the Holy oils of the Church, Doug, aged 95 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Lily, loving partner and companion of Alice Binns, much loved dad of June, Dot and Kathryn, dear father in law to Pete, Iain and Paul, a cherished grandad and great grandad, dearest brother of the late John, also a fond uncle and great friend to many who will be sadly missed especially by all the congregation at St Peter's Church. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Doug's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Tuesday, 22nd September at
11-50 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to St Peter's Church or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 18, 2020