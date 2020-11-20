|
WATSON William (Bill) Peacefully in Oaklands Nursing Home with his loving family by his side, on Sunday, 15th November, 2020, Bill, aged 86 years, beloved husband to the late June, much loved dad to Brenda, father in law to Frank, cherished grandad to Andrew and Lucy, Laura and Simon, Rebecca and Jordan, adored great grandad to Leo, Dexter and Harriet, a much respected man who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Bill's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Saturday, 28th November at
11-10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to St Matthew's Church, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 20, 2020