WILSON William (Paul) Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Wednesday, 14th October, 2020, Paul, aged 76 years, most beloved husband of 50 years to Joan, loving dad to Gary and Andrew, dear father in law to Louise and Tracy, proud grandad to Joshua, Amy and Dean, loved brother to Noel, Hilary and the late Brenda, dear uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Towneleyside Funeral Home. Paul's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 4th November at 10-20 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-45 p.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, Towneleyside, 1 Parliament St, Burnley, BB11 3JT. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020