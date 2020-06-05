|
Clegg Winifred Passed away peacefully in the Pendleside Hospice, on Sunday, 31st May, 2020, Winifred, aged 85 years, the most loving wife of the late Donald, special mum to David, Phillip and the late Pamela, very proud grandma to Natalie, great grandma to Zak, Paul and Kaylee, caring sister, loving auntie to Grace, and dear friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Thursday, 11th June. Donations are being received in Winifred's memory direct to Pendleside Hospice. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 5, 2020