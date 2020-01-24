Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Winifred McGeorge

Winifred McGeorge Notice
McGEORGE
(nee Hephrun)
Winifred MBE Peacefully in Burnley General Hospital on Thursday, 16th January, 2020, Winn, aged 89 years, beloved wife to the late Kenneth, proud mum, grandma and great grandma and a dear friend to many. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Winn's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Tuesday, 4th February at
10-30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at
St John's RC Church, Ivy St followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to the League of Voluntary Workers, Burnley General Hospital, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020
