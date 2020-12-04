Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
10:45
Burnley Crematorium
Notice

Yvonne Howarth Notice
HOWARTH nee Cowen
Yvonne Peacefully on Thursday
26th November 2020 in hospital.
Loving wife of Trevor, beloved mum to Zoe, step mum to Cheryl and mother in law to Ian and Chris. Much loved sister in law to Gordon and a devoted grandma to Matthew and Bethany.
Will be greatly missed by all friends and family.
Funeral to be held on
9th December at 10.45am
at Burnley Crematorium.
Donations to SANDS
c/o all enquires to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Directors
230 Colne Road, Burnley BB10 1DY
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020
