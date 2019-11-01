Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00
St Edmunds Church
RAF Honington
Adrian HUMPHREY

HUMPHREY

Adrian Alfred 'Adi'

passed away peacefully on the 24th October 2019 at St Nicholas Hospice, aged 66 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service takes place at St Edmunds Church, RAF Honington on Friday 22nd November at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 1, 2019
