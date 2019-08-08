Home

More Obituaries for Alan BERTIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan BERTIE

Alan BERTIE Notice
BERTIE

Alan Passed away peacefully on 23rd July, aged 93 years. Husband to the late Pearl Louise Bertie (nee Ford), and father to Adrian & Stephen. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service takes place at All Saints Church, Stansfield on Friday 16th August at 11.00am. Donations if desired made payable to the Gurkhas Welfare Trust, may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019
