Alan Desmond
peacefully passed away on the 26th October 2019 aged 93 years. A loving husband to the late Lotte, father to Mark and Peter and grandfather to four grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Holy Innocents Church in Gt Barton, Suffolk on the
22nd November at 11.00am. Flowers welcome and donations if desired to Holy Innocents Church Gt Barton may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting St, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 8, 2019