|
|
COPPING
Alan
passed away on Friday 8th November 2019 aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Brenda, much loved dad of Jacky, David, Ray and Stephanie and loving grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 4th December at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium at 11.00 am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019