ELLIOTT
Alan Joseph
Passed away suddenly but peacefully on the 10th June 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved father to David and Stephanie, much loved grandad, great-grandad, brother, father-in-law and dear friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Friday 5th July at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to the RNLI and Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on June 21, 2019
