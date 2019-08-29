|
FEAVER
Alan George
Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 22nd August 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Dorothy. Alan was a Commander of the Order of St John, Area Commissioner (retired) also Chiropodist for 40 years in Bury St Edmunds. Funeral Service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, made payable to 'The Suffolk Guild of Ringers' (for the Bell Restoration Fund) may be sent care of Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service, The Nutshell, Milton Road South, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1EZ. Tel: 01449 771666
