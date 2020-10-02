|
|
KENYON
Alan Hastings
of Dorchester, Dorset, formerly of Bury St Edmunds passed away peacefully on 15th September 2020, aged 95. Devoted husband to the late Margery, loved father of Pat, Mo, Jane and Guy and a very proud grandad to nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Due to the current situation, there will be a private funeral service. If desired, a donation can be made in Alan's memory for Julia's House may be sent c/o Grassby Funeral Service, 8 Princes St, Dorchester, DT1 1TW or online by visiting www.grassby-funeral.co.uk
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 2, 2020