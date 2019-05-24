|
|
COOK
Albert Victor
Passed peacefully away at West Suffolk Hospital on 4th May 2019, aged 100. Of Wickhambrook and Denston and Far East POW from 1941 - 1945. Husband of the late Ada Violet Amelia. Funeral Service to take place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 7th June at 11.30am.Family flowers only but donations for St Nicholas Church, Denston may be sent
c/o L Fulcher, Dignity House, St Johns Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1SN Tel: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on May 24, 2019