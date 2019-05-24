Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
St John's Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1SN
01284 846587
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert COOK

Notice Condolences

Albert COOK Notice
COOK
Albert Victor
Passed peacefully away at West Suffolk Hospital on 4th May 2019, aged 100. Of Wickhambrook and Denston and Far East POW from 1941 - 1945. Husband of the late Ada Violet Amelia. Funeral Service to take place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 7th June at 11.30am.Family flowers only but donations for St Nicholas Church, Denston may be sent
c/o L Fulcher, Dignity House, St Johns Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1SN Tel: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.