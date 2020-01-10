Home

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
Albert PROUSE

Albert PROUSE Notice
In loving memory of

ALBERT JOHN

PROUSE

who passed away on Saturday 4th January 2020 at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of Pamela, Beloved father of Stuart, Steven, Julie, Joanne and Richard, Beloved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Forever in our hearts. The funeral service will take place at 10.00am on Friday 24th January at the West Suffolk Crematorium followed by a celebration of Albert's life at the All Saints Hotel in Fornham St. Genevieve, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, IP28 6JQ. No flowers please however any donations will go to Montana Care Home in Great Barton and there will be a donation box at the All Saints Hotel.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 10, 2020
