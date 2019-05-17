|
|
Peacefully at home on 1st May 2019, aged 88 years of Market Weston. Beloved son of the late Walter and Dorothy, much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral Service at Market Weston Church on Wednesday 22nd May 2019 at 11.30am, followed by burial. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Dick for EAAA may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019