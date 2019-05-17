Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Resources
More Obituaries for Alec FINCHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alec Albert "Dick" FINCHAM

Notice Condolences

Alec Albert "Dick" FINCHAM Notice
Peacefully at home on 1st May 2019, aged 88 years of Market Weston. Beloved son of the late Walter and Dorothy, much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral Service at Market Weston Church on Wednesday 22nd May 2019 at 11.30am, followed by burial. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Dick for EAAA may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.