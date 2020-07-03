|
|
BROWN
Alice (June)
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear mum Alice (June) Brown on 23rd June 2020, peacefully at home with her family by her side, aged 88 years and 3 days. Dear wife to the late Clifford and loving mum and mum in law to Janet & Michael, Sandra & the late Trevor, Maralyn & Olly, Carol & Bob, Colin & Christine and Anne & Jonathan. A really special Nanna/Grandma, Great Nanna/Grandma, a dear Sister and Aunt and a dear and special friend to many. Our hearts are broken and she will be missed so much by so many. A private cremation will take place on Friday 3d July with donations to Cancer Research via family members.
Published in Bury Free Press on July 3, 2020