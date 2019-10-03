|
FROUD
Alice 'Mary'
Peacefully passed away in her sleep at home on 19th September 2019 aged 94 years. Loving wife of the late James. Beloved mother of Naomi and the late John. Mother-in-law of John. Grandmother of James and Jonathan. Funeral service to be held at Seven Hills Crematorium on Thursday 17th October at 11.15am. Family flowers only, but donations if desired made payable to E.A.C.H may be sent to East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 26 Quayside, Woodbridge, IP12 1BH.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019