DAVEY
Allan John
On 26th July peacefully at his home in Brandon and formerly of Barnham and Suffolk Constabulary, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of June, much loved dad of Clive and Melanie, loving grandad of Georgina, Ben, Sommer, Lewis, Leah, Aymee, Alfie and Oliver, great-grandad of Grace, William, Isla and Olivia. A dear brother of Peter and Jill, Tony and Barbara and uncle of Stuart, Sara, Craig, Mark and Jane. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium on Saturday 24th August at 11.00am with the wake in the Meadow Suite at the Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations for Parkinson's UK, Dementia UK and COPS may be made at the service, online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, IP27 0EW. Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019