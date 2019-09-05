|
DAVEY
Allan
June, Clive, Melanie and their family would like to thank all those who attended Allan's funeral for their kind donations which will be forwarded shortly to the family's choice of charities. Our grateful thanks to Nicole Turner who sent Allan off with an amazing service. Special thanks to Anne Marie Powell for her emotional reading and to all of Allan's carers, who the family cannot thank enough. Also to Mark Skinner and staff for their professional and caring manner.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019