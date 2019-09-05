Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allan DAVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan DAVEY

Notice

Allan DAVEY Notice
DAVEY

Allan

June, Clive, Melanie and their family would like to thank all those who attended Allan's funeral for their kind donations which will be forwarded shortly to the family's choice of charities. Our grateful thanks to Nicole Turner who sent Allan off with an amazing service. Special thanks to Anne Marie Powell for her emotional reading and to all of Allan's carers, who the family cannot thank enough. Also to Mark Skinner and staff for their professional and caring manner.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.