Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church
Rougham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda OLDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda OLDS

Notice Condolences

Amanda OLDS Notice
OLDS

Amanda Jayne 'Mandy'

passed away on the 28th September 2019, aged 53. Much loved daughter, mum and nannie. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at St Mary's Church, Rougham on Tuesday 22nd October at 11.00am. Donations to My WiSH - Critical Care Unit may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now