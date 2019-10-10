|
|
OLDS
Amanda Jayne 'Mandy'
passed away on the 28th September 2019, aged 53. Much loved daughter, mum and nannie. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at St Mary's Church, Rougham on Tuesday 22nd October at 11.00am. Donations to My WiSH - Critical Care Unit may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019