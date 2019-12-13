Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
16:00
St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
TRUST

Amy

aged 93 years. Died peacefully at home on 7th December 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Adored mum to Helen and Judith. Much loved nan to Annelise, Amy, Brody and Jonathan. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral will be taking place on Friday 20th December 2019 at 4.00pm at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if preferred to East Anglian Air Ambulance and/or RNLI c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 13, 2019
