WALLACE
Andrew John
passed away on 26th February 2020 at Ipswich Hospital aged 51 years. Loving dad to the late Kayleigh and his sons Kyle and Ashley, husband to Kim, son to Carole and brother to Rachel. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral is to take place at St John's Church Elmswell on Thursday 26th March 2020 at 12 noon. Family flowers only please but if desired donations to Meningitis UK and/or The Salvation Army (Ipswich) can be sent c/o L Fulcher 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 13, 2020