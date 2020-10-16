|
Angela Abrey of Beck Row, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday 8th October 2020, aged 75 years. A dearly loved Mum, Daughter, Grandma, Sister and Aunty. Also her Beloved Mum Daphne Green who passed peacefully away on Sunday 11th October 2020, aged 94 years. A dearly loved Mum, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Sister and Aunty. "Both gone to be with the Lord." A joint funeral service to be held at Soham Baptist Church followed by interment at Mildenhall Cemetery. All enquires c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 16, 2020