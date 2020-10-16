Home

POWERED BY

Services
G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela and Daphne ABREY and GREEN

Notice Condolences

Angela and Daphne ABREY and GREEN Notice
ABREY Angela & GREEN

Daphne

Angela Abrey of Beck Row, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday 8th October 2020, aged 75 years. A dearly loved Mum, Daughter, Grandma, Sister and Aunty. Also her Beloved Mum Daphne Green who passed peacefully away on Sunday 11th October 2020, aged 94 years. A dearly loved Mum, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Sister and Aunty. "Both gone to be with the Lord." A joint funeral service to be held at Soham Baptist Church followed by interment at Mildenhall Cemetery. All enquires c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -