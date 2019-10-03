Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
16:00
St Mary's Church
Bury St Edmunds
Anita CLEAVER Notice
CLEAVER

Anita Daisy

Passed away happily at home on 25th September 2019, aged 69 years. A much loved mum and granny, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service will take place on Monday 7th October, St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds at 4.00pm, followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Telephone: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
