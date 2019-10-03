|
|
CLEAVER
Anita Daisy
Passed away happily at home on 25th September 2019, aged 69 years. A much loved mum and granny, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service will take place on Monday 7th October, St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds at 4.00pm, followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Telephone: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019