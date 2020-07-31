Home

POWERED BY

Services
A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
11:30
St Mary's Church
Walsham le Willows
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann AUSTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann AUSTIN

Notice Condolences

Ann AUSTIN Notice
AUSTIN

Ann (née Largent)

Suddenly but peacefully passed away at home on 18th July 2020. A much loved Wife, Mum, Sister, Nannie and Great-Nannie. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service to take place on 6th August at St Mary's Church, Walsham le Willows at 11.30am. Dress code: colourful. In line with COVID-19 there will be restrictions on numbers in the church but all are welcome outside the church and at the burial observing social distancing. All enquiries to AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on July 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -