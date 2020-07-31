|
|
AUSTIN
Ann (née Largent)
Suddenly but peacefully passed away at home on 18th July 2020. A much loved Wife, Mum, Sister, Nannie and Great-Nannie. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service to take place on 6th August at St Mary's Church, Walsham le Willows at 11.30am. Dress code: colourful. In line with COVID-19 there will be restrictions on numbers in the church but all are welcome outside the church and at the burial observing social distancing. All enquiries to AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on July 31, 2020