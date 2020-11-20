|
|
BYRNE
Ann
Of Weeting, peacefully in hospital after a brave fight on 7th November 2020, aged 56 years. Dearly loved wife of Tony, sister to Jane, much loved mum of Sean and Jenna and a loving nanny to all her 7 grandchildren, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private family funeral is being held. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, IP27 0EW. Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 20, 2020