CLARKE
Ann Passed away peacefully at home, on 30 th April 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved Mother, Grandmother, and beloved friend to many. A small, private funeral will take place due to the current restrictions. Donations, if desired, to St. Nicholas Hospice Care, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Alternatively, donations can be made online by visiting https://www.facebook.com/donate/574908813435235/?fundraiser_source=external_url
Published in Bury Free Press on May 22, 2020