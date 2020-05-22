Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann CLARKE

Notice Condolences

Ann CLARKE Notice
CLARKE

Ann Passed away peacefully at home, on 30 th April 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved Mother, Grandmother, and beloved friend to many. A small, private funeral will take place due to the current restrictions. Donations, if desired, to St. Nicholas Hospice Care, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Alternatively, donations can be made online by visiting https://www.facebook.com/donate/574908813435235/?fundraiser_source=external_url
Published in Bury Free Press on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -