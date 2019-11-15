|
|
FULLERTON
Ann
Died peacefully at Glastonbury Court Care Home on 10th November 2019 aged 92 years. Beloved wife of Matthew, mother and grandmother. Funeral service takes place at West Suffolk Crematorium in the St Edmund's Chapel on Monday 2nd December 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Bury St Edmunds Volunteer Centre (cheques payable to BSEVC) may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 15, 2019