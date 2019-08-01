Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne BUBEAR-BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne BUBEAR-BAKER

Notice Condolences

Anne BUBEAR-BAKER Notice
BUBEAR-BAKER Anne

Of Thurston, aged 93 years. Sadly passed away on 20th July 2019. Wife of the late Geoffrey Edgar Bubear and latterly the late Frank James Baker, mother of Suzanne and Michelle, grandmother and great-grandmother. Church Service to be held on Monday 12th August 2019 at 12.00noon at St Peters Church, Thurston. Family flowers only. Donations if preferred to Dementia UK, c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.