BUBEAR-BAKER Anne
Of Thurston, aged 93 years. Sadly passed away on 20th July 2019. Wife of the late Geoffrey Edgar Bubear and latterly the late Frank James Baker, mother of Suzanne and Michelle, grandmother and great-grandmother. Church Service to be held on Monday 12th August 2019 at 12.00noon at St Peters Church, Thurston. Family flowers only. Donations if preferred to Dementia UK, c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019