|
|
JOHNSON
Anne
Passed away peacefully aged 76 years. Beloved wife of Malcolm.
Will be really missed by all who knew her. Funeral service takes place at Garland Street Baptist church on Tuesday 10th September at 11.30am followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired made payable to Dementia UK may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019