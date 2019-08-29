Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne JOHNSON

Notice Condolences

Anne JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON

Anne

Passed away peacefully aged 76 years. Beloved wife of Malcolm.

Will be really missed by all who knew her. Funeral service takes place at Garland Street Baptist church on Tuesday 10th September at 11.30am followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please,

donations if desired made payable to Dementia UK may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now