Anne Josephine
'Josie'
Scrivener
Formerly Bolton, nee McDonald, passed away peacefully at home on 20th May 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert Bolton and Philip Scrivener, much loved mother to John, Olive, Patricia and the late Mark. Mother-in-law to Karen, Graeme, Derek and Janet, dearly loved grandmother to Grant, Craig, Kathleen and Robert, a great-grandmother and a dearly loved aunt. Funeral Service to take place at St Mary's Church, Wetherden on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 11.00am. Flowers, or donations, if desired, for either 'Wetherden Baptist Church' or 'Wetherden PCC' for St Mary's Church, Wetherden may be sent c/o Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service, The Nutshell, Milton Road South, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1EZ. Tel: 01449 771666
Published in Bury Free Press on June 7, 2019