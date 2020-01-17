|
NEWSHAM
Anne
Peacefully in hospital on Wednesday 8th January 2020, aged 79 years. Devoted wife of John and much loved mother to Andrew and Michael. A committal for Anne and John, will take place at Seven Hills Crematorium, Felixstowe Road, Nacton at 2.15pm on Thursday 23rd January 2020. This will be followed at 3pm by a Service of Thanksgiving at Burlington Baptist Church, London Road, Ipswich. Flowers or, if preferred, donations to Burlington Baptist Church may be sent to Farthing Funeral Service, 650 Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, IP4 4PW or online at www.farthingfunerals.co.uk
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 17, 2020