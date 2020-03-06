Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00
St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium

Anne ROLINSON

Notice Condolences

Anne ROLINSON Notice
ROLINSON Anne (nee Hammond)

Died peacefully on Sunday 23rd February 2020 at home in Hargrave, Suffolk formerly of Millfields Stetchworth. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Funeral to take place on Monday 16th March 2020 at 11.00am at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, near Risby, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 6RR. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to MAF - Flying for Life and/or World Horse Welfare c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX Memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -