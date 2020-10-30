Home

ANNE

SEWARD

died at home in Wickham Market on Sunday, 11th October, aged 90 years, after a long illness which she bore with characteristic fortitude. Born at Chadacre Agricultural Institute, Suffolk and educated in Scotland at Balfron High School and St Andrew's University. Cherished sister of Beryl Urquhart (deceased) and Elspeth Dennis-Jones, much loved aunt of Jean, Anne, Catriona, Tricia, Lesley and Sheena and great friend and companion of Pam. She will be greatly missed by all her family and large circle of friends. Funeral will take place at All Saints Church, Wickham Market on Thursday 5th November at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Due to Covid restrictions this is by invitation only. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Suffolk Wildlife Trust or Cancer Research UK. All enquiries to Farthing Funeral Service, 650 Woodbridge Road, Ipswich IP4 4PW Tel: 01473 272711.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 30, 2020
