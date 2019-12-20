Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
14:30
Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Anne TRICKER Notice
TRICKER

Anne Grace

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 10th December 2019 aged 93 years. Much loved mother to Eric and Neil, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service takes place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 6th January 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to: Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889. Many thanks to all staff at Eastcott Nursing Home.
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 20, 2019
