TRICKER
Anne Grace
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 10th December 2019 aged 93 years. Much loved mother to Eric and Neil, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service takes place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 6th January 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to: Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889. Many thanks to all staff at Eastcott Nursing Home.
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 20, 2019