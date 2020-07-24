Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Annette BROOKS

BROOKS

Annette Margaret (daughter of Shirley and Graham Warner) passed away on the 2nd July 2020, aged 68 years. Loving mum to Jamie, Andrew, Katie, Jackie, Ben and dearly loved nan, sister and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to the current pandemic a private family funeral will take place. Family flowers only please. All enquiries c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 24, 2020
