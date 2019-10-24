Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
14:30
West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel
Annette Tania passed away on the 15th October 2019, aged 81 years. Much loved mum to Teresa, Tracey, William and Sandra. Dearly loved nan and great-grandma. Annette will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Wednesday 6th November at 2.30pm. Donations to St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019
