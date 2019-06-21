|
VAUX
Annette
Born in Crowborough, East Sussex. Lately Happily of Penley. Passed away with her family around her on 10th June, 2019, aged 74 years. Loving wife to Brian. Dearly loved mother and proud grandmother. Funeral Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Penley (LL13 0LU) on Thursday 27th June, 2019 at 12.00noon followed by committal at Pentrebychan Crematorium, Wrexham (LL14 4EP) at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations would be welcome to the Madras Primary School, Penley and St. Mary Magdalene Church, Penley. Enquires please to the Funeral Directors - E. J. Edgerton & Son, 'The Oaklands' Bradenheath, SY13 2LF. Tel: (01948) 710286
Published in Bury Free Press on June 21, 2019