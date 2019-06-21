Home

POWERED BY

Services
E J.Edgerton & Son
The Oaklands
Bradenheath nr Whitchurch, Shropshire SY13 2LF
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette VAUX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette VAUX

Notice Condolences

Annette VAUX Notice
VAUX
Annette
Born in Crowborough, East Sussex. Lately Happily of Penley. Passed away with her family around her on 10th June, 2019, aged 74 years. Loving wife to Brian. Dearly loved mother and proud grandmother. Funeral Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Penley (LL13 0LU) on Thursday 27th June, 2019 at 12.00noon followed by committal at Pentrebychan Crematorium, Wrexham (LL14 4EP) at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations would be welcome to the Madras Primary School, Penley and St. Mary Magdalene Church, Penley. Enquires please to the Funeral Directors - E. J. Edgerton & Son, 'The Oaklands' Bradenheath, SY13 2LF. Tel: (01948) 710286
Published in Bury Free Press on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E J.Edgerton & Son
Download Now