Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service (Stowmarket)
The Nutshell
Stowmarket, Suffolk IP14 1EZ
01449 771666
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
14:00
St John's Church
Elmswell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony CLARK

Notice Condolences

Anthony CLARK Notice
CLARK

Anthony

'Tony'

Passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on Friday 27th September aged 81 years, after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of Janice, father of Sarah, Miranda and Richard, father-in-law of Chris, Richard and Sian. Devoted Bapa of Oliver, Charlotte, William, Imogen, Alice and Ted. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be at 2.00pm on Thursday 10th October at St John's Church, Elmswell. Donations may be made to the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association (PSPA) c/o Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service, The Nutshell, Milton Road South, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1EZ.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.