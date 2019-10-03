|
|
CLARK
Anthony
'Tony'
Passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on Friday 27th September aged 81 years, after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of Janice, father of Sarah, Miranda and Richard, father-in-law of Chris, Richard and Sian. Devoted Bapa of Oliver, Charlotte, William, Imogen, Alice and Ted. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be at 2.00pm on Thursday 10th October at St John's Church, Elmswell. Donations may be made to the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association (PSPA) c/o Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service, The Nutshell, Milton Road South, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1EZ.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019