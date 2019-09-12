|
|
FISHER
Anthony James
(Tony)
Passed away peacefully at Stowlangtoft Hall Nursing Home on 31st August 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved husband to Ann, dad to Gail and Andrew, father-in-law to Percy and Carol, granddad to Louise, Steven, Ben, Lucy and Lily and great-granddad to Freddie, Ollie, Alfie and Ellie. He will be greatly missed by all. Funeral Service at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 23rd September at 11.00am. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, for Woolpit Health Centre may be sent c/o L Fulcher, Dignity House, St Johns Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1SN. Tel: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019