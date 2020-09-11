|
|
LEBBON
Anthony 'Brian'
passed away peacefully on 29th August 2020, aged 75 years. Loving husband to Janice, much loved father to Darren and Charmaine and loving grandad to Matthew, Chelsea, Macie and Millie. A private family funeral will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Brian to Dementia UK or Stroke Association may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Services, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Alternatively, donations can be made online by visiting www.anthonylebbon.muchloved.com
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 11, 2020