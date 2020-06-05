Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Anthony NASH

Anthony NASH Notice
NASH

Anthony Patrick Robert 'Tony'

of Bury St Edmunds, died peacefully on Wednesday 27th May 2020. Beloved husband of Pat, loving father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Private family funeral. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Tony's memory may be sent to L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049 For Aldeburgh Lifeboat and The Salvation Army.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 5, 2020
