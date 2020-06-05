|
|
NASH
Anthony Patrick Robert 'Tony'
of Bury St Edmunds, died peacefully on Wednesday 27th May 2020. Beloved husband of Pat, loving father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Private family funeral. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Tony's memory may be sent to L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049 For Aldeburgh Lifeboat and The Salvation Army.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 5, 2020