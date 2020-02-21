Home

Anthony PLATT

Anthony PLATT Notice
PLATT

Anthony Michael Westlake

passed away peacefully on the 13th February 2020 aged 91 years. A much loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium -Abbey Chapel on Wednesday 4th March at 2.30pm followed by a private family burial. No flowers by request, donations if desired made payable to The Woodland Trust may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH.Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 21, 2020
