L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00
West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel)
Anthony REEMAN

Anthony REEMAN Notice
REEMAN

Anthony Rex (Tony)

Passed away peacefully on 5th September 2019 aged 87 years.

Dearly loved Husband to Ida and dad to Andrew, Allison and Rachel, father in-law to Paul and Alan and Grandfather to Daniel,

Lisa, Aiden and Eloise. Funeral will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) on Friday 27th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only. If desired donations to Dementia UK c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds

IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
